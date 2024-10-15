Al Jazeera Media Institute Wins Two Stevie Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera Institute won two prestigious Stevie Awards in a special ceremony held in Istanbul to honour the winners. The ceremonious presentation took place in Istanbul on Friday, October 11, commemorating the exceptional triumphs.

The Institute reaped the Award in category of the Company of the Year in Advertising and Marketing in addition to the Bronze Award in category of Thought Leader.

The awards were received by Hamad Al Houl, Director of Planning and Projects Department at the Institute, who expressed his happiness with this achievement, stressing that these awards are the result of the teamwork and dedication of the Institute's employees.

Al-Houl went further to say“We are committed to innovating and providing media content that achieves the desired impact, and such awards motivate us to continue improving and developing our programs to meet the needs of the changing media society, and we are always happy to add new awards to our balance of other awards that we have recently received.”

Stevie Awards is one of the world's most prestigious awards in business and management, as it recognizes outstanding achievements in various sectors. Stevie Awards established in the year 2002, to be awarded to the world's best companies and individuals.

Award categories cover various fields ranging from advertising and marketing to innovation in services and products.