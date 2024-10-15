ADREC partners with experts to elevate skills and standards of Abu Dhabi real estate professionals

(MENAFN- BCW Global) 14 October 2024 – Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the regulator of Abu Dhabi's real estate sector, signed a Memorandum of Understanding today with five training institutions to enhance the skills and expertise of real estate professionals in the Emirate. The partnership reinforces ADREC's strategic objective to elevate service quality, strengthen professional standards, and contribute to the sustainable development of the real estate market.



The MoU was signed with Think Prop Real Estate Institute, HDTC Training and Consultancy Centre, Royal Master Institute for Administrative Consultancy and Training, Masar Institute, and Coldwell Banker Academy, represented by Cebad Real Estate LLC.



The cooperation enables ADREC to foster a highly qualified and certified workforce that can meet the increasing demands and evolving needs of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector. Following the signing, the training programmes will commence immediately, and individuals can begin enrolling for the courses. It is now mandatory for real estate professionals operating in Abu Dhabi to complete the training courses in order to obtain their real estate licence. Registration for these training programmes can be completed either online via the respective institutions' websites or by visiting the institutes in person.







MENAFN15102024005161011692ID1108778565