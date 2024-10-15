The 10Th Silk Road International Arts Festival Opens In Xi'an

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) XI'AN, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The 10th Silk Road International Arts Festival began on the evening of October 12 in Xi'an, Shaanxi, commemorating a decade of cultural exchange and artistic celebration. More than 3,200 works of art and intangible cultural heritage have been showcased during the festival, which began in 2014 and has drawn participants from over 120 countries and regions. The festival has also featured 273 theatrical productions.

This year's festival will continue its mission as a "grand gathering of Silk Road arts, a bridge of mutual understanding, and a festival for the people". Artists from 15 countries, including Austria, Hungary, Russia, and the United States, will present 33 theatrical performances and 63 shows at the event, providing a vibrant and diverse lineup.

The Silk Road International Art Invitational Exhibition, which features 789 artworks from 113 countries and regions, is a major highlight, demonstrating the festival's ever-expanding global reach. The Silk Road Choir Concert will also feature choirs from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries, bridging cultures through music.

During the festival, international and Chinese artists will join forces for the Silk Road Art Festival, a community outreach initiative aimed at improving the event's social impact through performances that bring art closer to the people.

László Rovó, Rector of the University of Szeged in Hungary, expressed his excitement, saying, "I am a huge fan of Chinese culture and history. Tonight's performance of The Great Qin deeply moved me, and I am now even more eager to visit the Terracotta Army Museum."

From humble beginnings with only 30 participating countries, the Silk Road International Arts Festival has grown to 113, cementing its position as a key platform for promoting traditional Chinese culture while also fostering international cultural exchange and cooperation.

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

