Majid Khan Lifts RSGC Handicap Challenge Cup

RSGC Handicap Challenge Cup came to a close after an intense five-day long competition. Majid's determination and skill shone through, while Zubair H Zargar was the runner up.

The golf saw an impressive lineup of talented golfers, and the competition was fierce. Ghalib Mohi ud Din, Secretary of RSGC congratulated the winner and said,“The hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship have been exemplary, and have made us all proud.”

The tournament was played over five days on a knockout basis, with 30 players participating and a total of 39 matches. The final of the tournament was played on Sunday.

