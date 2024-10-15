Argentina Hoping For Mac Allister Return Against Bolivia

(MENAFN- IANS) Lionel Scaloni will wait until the last minute to decide whether to call upon Alexis Mac Allister for his team's home qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday.

Mac Allister missed the Albiceleste's 1-1 draw with Venezuela on Thursday due to an adductor injury but he has resumed training and could feature in the clash at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

"Alexis trained normally yesterday and we are going to make a decision later today on whether he is ready to play," Scaloni replied when asked about the Liverpool midfielder's fitness, as quoted by Xinhua.

Scaloni also raised the prospect of starting the match with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez in attack.

"We still need to define the [starting] team but we have the possibility of playing with both of them," he said.

Argentina currently leads the 10-team South American zone standings with 19 points from nine games, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Bolivia.

Scaloni urged his players not to take Bolivia lightly as Oscar Villegas' men aim to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1994.

"We have the utmost respect for Bolivia," Scaloni said. "They are playing well and we cannot be complacent under any circumstances.

"They have five good midfielders and all of the weapons. We know that we have to be alert and ready to play our best football."