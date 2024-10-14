Italy Transfers First Migrants To Controversial Asylum Centres In Albania

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, Oct 15 (IANS) Italy has begun transferring migrants to two controversial new facilities in Albania, local reported.

On Monday, the Italian navy ship Libra was transporting the first group of asylum-seekers to one of the reception centres located in the Albanian towns of Shengjin and Gjiade, reports Xinhua, quoting Ansa news agency reported.

The migrants will undergo identification procedures and remain at the centres until the Italian authorities can process their asylum requests.

In early November 2023, the Italian signed a five-year deal with Albania to create the two centres.

The facilities will accommodate migrants who have been rescued within Italy's search and rescue area in the Mediterranean by the Italian navy and coast guard and who intend to seek asylum in Italy.

Transfers to the centres will involve migrants from countries of origin that Italy considers safe, but not minors, women, elderly or otherwise vulnerable people, according to the Italian authorities.

However, the project has caused controversy at the domestic and European level. The centres have been criticised by centre-left and left-wing political forces and human rights groups, who are concerned that asylum seekers' rights will not be sufficiently protected in Albania.

On the other hand, right-wing political forces in Italy and Europe view the project as a possible model for managing irregular immigration.

In an interview with La Stampa newspaper on Sunday, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi confirmed that the two centres had become officially operational and were ready to receive their first intake this week.

Piantedosi also said that the Albanian centres are "similar to those in Italy", and will operate under a "light detention regime".

The project will be managed by the Italian Interior Ministry, and the centres will be run by Italian staff. Meanwhile, Albania will provide security on the perimeter.

The number of migrants hosted in Albania will not be allowed to exceed 3,000.