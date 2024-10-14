11 Jordanians Evacuated From Lebanon As Relief Campaign Continues

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Foreign on Monday said that 11 Jordanians have been evacuated from Lebanon as another military plane carried more assistance to the war-hit country.

The evacuation operation was carried out by a military aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF), which arrived on Monday at Rafic Hariri International Airport, also carrying 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people, the ministry said.

This was the ninth aid flight sent by Jordan, bringing the total aid sent to Lebanon since the beginning of the Israeli aggression to 140 tonnes, including food, relief supplies, medicines and medical supplies, according to the Foreign Ministry statement.

Sufyan Qudah, the mistry's spokesperson, said that a total of 90 Jordanians have been evacuated from Lebanon by three flights operated by the RJAF, noting that all evacuees registered with the electronic platform set up by the Jordanian embassy in Lebanon.

Since the beginning of August, a total of 3,305 Jordanians have returned to the Kingdom from Lebanon through Queen Alia International Airport, in addition to those who crossed the border through the Jaber border crossing, he said.

Qudah noted that the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut is coordinating with the Civil Aviation Authority and Middle East Airlines to arrange additional flights to the Kingdom, reserving seats specifically for Jordanians wishing to return.

These evacuation efforts, he noted, are part of a comprehensive plan developed by the ministry in cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), security agencies, the Ministry of Interior and the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management to ensure the safe return of Jordanian citizens amid the ongoing Israeli aggression.

He confirmed that the Jordanian Embassy in Lebanon is in constant contact with members of the Jordanian community there to ensure their safety, noting that no injuries have been reported.

He also thanked the Lebanese authorities for facilitating the evacuation from Rafic Hariri International Airport.