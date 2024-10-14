GREAT US TREASURE HUNT DELAYED FOR ONE WEEK DUE TO MILTON

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Great US Treasure Hunt clue with ten coins

Hunt president Jeff Kessler displays a sample coin at Philosopher's Rock in Austin, Texas.

A sample Great US Treasure Hunt coin, ten of which will be hidden for the hunt

Head puzzle creator David Steele of The Great US Treasure Hunt

The Great US Treasure Hunt coin, hidden under a bench in public

- Mike Cowling

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Great US Treasure Hunt, a real-life adventure where treasure seekers hunt for coins hidden in public, announced on social media that the game would be delayed until October 22 due to the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

“Safety is our top priority,” said Hunt president Jeff Kessler.“So we feel it is appropriate to delay the beginning of the Hunt for one week. As with our two previous games, Great US Treasure Hunt coins will be hidden, not buried, in safe public places.”

The Hunt will hide ten challenge coins in public places across five time zones in the United States, with the exact locations revealed by players solving puzzles in the clue book available on the organizers ' website.

With the recent discovery of the French Golden Owl treasure, an upcoming launch of Jon Collins-Black's“The Treasure Inside” adventure, and at least a dozen active armchair treasure hunts across the U.S., interest in real-life treasure hunts is on the upswing, according to YouTuber Mike Cowling, whose“Cowlazars” channel focuses on these hunts.“We've never had this many treasure hunts going on at the same time before. It's a very exciting time to be a treasure hunter.”

The Great US Treasure Hunt creative director David Steele promises that, as with their other hunts, players will not have to wait years or even months for their riches.“Our puzzles are not impossible to solve,” Steele promises.“Our goal is to deliver a fun experience for an individual, family, or team, that doesn't take years to figure out. We tip our hats to puzzle creators that can weave complex tales that go on for years or decades, but we believe treasure hunters actually want to find the treasure in a reasonable amount of time. Days, not months or years.”

Hunt president Kessler agrees, and adds“With coins hidden in ten different states, this will be our biggest hunt yet, and the most widespread.”

Kessler and Steele explained that Great US Treasure Hunt players will solve clues that appear in a comic book that now mails October 22, with ten two-page spreads consisting of both text and illustrations. Comic book artist Allen Carter (“Damn Tourists!”) was brought in for several of the lighthearted illustrations, which may still lead to serious treasure.

As in Hunts which ended in 2021 and 2022, Great US Treasure Hunt coins will be hidden, not buried, in public places, so no metal detectors or shovels are required. Puzzle solutions will lead to a precise location where players will find the coin.

Coins are hidden in at least two Pacific Ocean states, at least two Atlantic Ocean states, at least two Gulf Coast and Great Lakes states, at least two state capitals, and only two of the coin states border each other. Either Alaska or Hawaii is guaranteed to be a coin state.

Past Hunts have ended with winners finding coins in Las Vegas, Washington DC, Austin, Orange County CA, Nashville, Boise, Santa Fe, Asheville, and Milwaukee.

A person who solves a puzzle with a location hundreds or even thousands of miles away can partner with a Finder who retrieves the coin to split the winnings. Full details are at The Great US Treasure Hunt website.

Organizers do not want the Great US Treasure Hunt to drag on.“If there are any undiscovered coins at Christmas,” Steele commented,“we'll start giving clues to the unsolved puzzles either on our website or YouTube channel.”

“We're already planning our 2025 Hunt,” Kessler added.“So we need to have all the coins found and prizes awarded by March or April.”

Any time a coin is found, organizers say they will reveal the precise location and which puzzle in the book led to that coin. They will also explain exactly how the puzzle was solved, either on their website or YouTube channel.

Clue books are available exclusively at The Great US Treasure Hunt site for $30 each, which includes mailing costs to anywhere in the United States. Books will be mailed October 22, and will be available until the last coin is found.

