Barbados Signs Air Services Agreement With Qatar

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sheena Forde-Craigg

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (GIS) – An Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Barbados and the State of Qatar was signed on October 13, in Doha, Qatar.

Minister of and international transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, signed the ASA on behalf of the of Barbados, while president of the Qatar Civil Authority, Mohamed Faleh Alhajri, signed for Qatar.

Gooding-Edghill noted that the signing of the Barbados-Qatar ASA is part of a wider initiative under prime Mia Amor Mottley's leadership to promote greater regional air connectivity in the Caribbean while expanding international cooperation and diplomatic ties in the Middle East.

“This ASA marks an important step towards deepening ties between Barbados and Qatar, setting the foundation for enhanced collaboration in the aviation sector and creating new opportunities to explore air connectivity between our regions,” said the minister responsible for international transport.

Minister Gooding-Edghill also noted that Qatar is home to one of the world's busiest airports and largest airlines and is known internationally for its sophisticated aviation technology.

The ASA gives designated airlines from both countries the flexibility to operate without directional or geographical limitations. In addition, the signing will assist in the process of enhancing the relationship between Barbados and Qatar and will facilitate greater cooperation in several areas, including tourism, capacity-building, opportunities in education, and scholarships. It will also serve as a means of broadening the scope of engagement and the pursuit of opportunities for increased trade and investment.

Qatar Airways is a state-owned carrier and is a member of the One World Alliance, which includes legacy carriers American Airlines and British Airways. Qatar Airways operates in destinations across Africa, Central Asia, the Middle East, North America, and South America and has extensive code-sharing agreements in place, which would make transfers for long-haul travel beneficial to travellers and participating airports.

The Barbados delegation, led by minister Gooding-Edghill, will also be exploring opportunities for technical assistance and capacity-building in civil aviation with Qatar.

Barbados and Qatar established diplomatic relations on December 4, 2007.

