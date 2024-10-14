Global And Local Experts To Explore Sustainable Future Of Polyurethane Materials At Singapore Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The UTECH Southeast Asia polyurethanes conference and exhibition is taking place at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 13-14 November 2024. Sustainability and opportunities in the polyurethanes sector in Southeast Asia are among the event's key themes.As one of the most effective thermal insulation materials, polyurethane offers huge unrealised potential to reduce the used to heat and cool buildings. Once seen as harder to recycle than other polymer-based materials, commercially viable innovations are emerging for the mechanical and chemical recycling of polyurethanes. With rising CO2 emissions being the fundamental driver of global warming, many companies are using CO2 to produce new raw materials for polyurethane. Bio-based polyols derived from natural raw materials including soya beans, caster beans and cashew nuts are also becoming increasing available.The two-day event combines a trade show with a conference featuring leading international and regional polyurethanes industry experts. Jose Naraval, Material and Technology Engineer at global furniture retailer Inter IKEA Group will share the latest innovative approaches the company has taken in recycling polyurethane foam in his talk entitled: Circular foam for the many. James Zhao, Technical Marketing Manager at Cardolite Chemical will cover the use of bio-based raw materials in electric vehicles in: Bio-based polyols, diols and diluents for EV PU applications.Highlight conference sessions outlining the growing business opportunities in the sector include:.Leo Yang, Market Analyst at PUdaily: The Dynamic Interplay Between China and Southeast Asia in the Polyurethane Market.Stefan Hermes, Chairman APBA, Asian PU Business Association: Promoting PU as material in the South East Asian region and a look at the difference between comfort foams and technical foams.Shannen Ng, Markets Reporter, ICIS: Opportunities and challenges: Insights into the Asian polyurethane industryOther leading industry figures speaking in the two-day conference are:.Michael Krebs, Technology Manager Comfort and Automotive Applications, Release Agents at Evonik Operations: Digitalisation in flexible slabstock foam production processes.Richard Stevenson, Senior Scientist – Polyol & Application Development, Econic Technologies: Redeeming CO2: coupling sustainability and performance for future polyurethanes.Jason Xu, Product Director for Polyurethane (PU) APAC, Dow Chemical Pacific (Singapore): A Sustainable Journey with Dow Polyurethane.Kuanliang Bao, Technical Service Manager of Polyol Business, Wanhua: Innovation and solution introduction of polyether polyols.Ilhan Kurt, Head of Research and Development, Pearl Polyurethanes: Improved properties of sandwich metal panels with modified Isocyanates components.Ray Mun Chan, Technical Account Manager, Altair: Designing with simulation: expand the possibilities of polyurethane foamsThe conference will also feature panel discussions looking at: the roadmap for sustainable polyurethane production in the Middle East; the real potential for the South East Asian polyurethane market; and sustainable, energy-efficient polyurethane solutions within construction in the region.Leading international and regional companies exhibiting at the event include: APU, Pearl Polyurethane Systems, Eastsun, Menhover, Jiahua Chem, Kai Ping, Chang He, Jiangsu Maysta Chemical, Kuraray, Purplan, SD Korea, Saan Global and Zhejiang Wansheng. The event is also supported by SCIC Singapore Chemistry Industry Council, the Asian PU Business Association (APBA) and PUdaily, China's professional polyurethane market research platform.“We are delighted to be bringing the UTECH polyurethanes trade show experience to South East Asia,” said Matt Barber, Global Events Director at event organiser Crain Communications.“Our recent UTECH events in China and Europe attracted record attendance and we look forward to bringing the same successful formula to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore in November.”For full details of the conference programme and to register to attend, visit the UTECH South East Asia website:LinkedIn:

