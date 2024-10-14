EU Finalizes Trade Pact With Colombia, Peru, And Ecuador After 11-Year Wait

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European completed the final formal step on Monday to ratify the trade agreement that the European Union concluded with Peru and Colombia in 2012-and which Ecuador later joined.



This move will allow full implementation of all provisions of the pact starting November, a deal that has been provisionally applied for eleven years.



The Multi-Party Trade Agreement signed with these three Andean Community countries gradually opened markets between the two regions.



This development enhanced trade and opportunities in both areas. It covers services, intellectual property, public procurement, and human rights protection.



The agreement has been provisionally applied since 2013 for Peru and Colombia and since 2017 for Ecuador. Its final ratification will complete its implementation and ensure greater legal certainty for all parties involved.







The European Union is the third largest trading partner and a significant investor in Andean countries. EU data indicates that in 2023, total EU trade with this community amounted to about 33 billion euros.



Besides opening markets, the framework establishes better conditions for trade. It includes regulations on non-tariff barriers, competition, transparency, and intellectual property rights.

Promoting Stability and Sustainability

The agreement also offers a more stable and predictable environment for businesses. It includes a bilateral dispute resolution mechanism and a mediation system for non-tariff barriers.



Furthermore, it provides for cooperation in competitiveness, innovation, production modernization, trade facilitation, and technology transfer. The deal also features a comprehensive chapter on trade and sustainable development.



This chapter includes commitments on labor and environmental protection. It establishes a transparent arbitration system and procedures for collaborating with civil society.



The full ratification of this agreement marks a significant milestone in EU-Andean relations. It promises to boost trade , encourage investment, and foster sustainable development in both regions.



As the agreement moves towards full implementation, businesses and consumers on both sides stand to benefit. The increased economic ties may also lead to closer political and cultural cooperation in the future.



This development comes at a time when global trade faces numerous challenges. The EU-Andean agreement could serve as a model for future trade deals, emphasizing mutual benefit and sustainable growth.

