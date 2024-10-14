Kody Technolab's Patented Odigo Robot To Feature At GITEX 2024 At E& (Etisalat And) Booth, Pioneering AI-Driven Customer Engagement

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Dubai, United Arab Emirates Kody Technolab Limited , a global leader in robotics and AI, will launch its patented Odigo robot at GITEX 2024 in strategic partnership with e& (Etisalat and), the largest provider of smart living solutions in the Middle East. Powered by AI and machine learning, Odigo will interact with visitors at the e& booth, offering personalized experiences based on real-time emotional responses.





Catch us at Etisalat Stand, Hall 22, Stands H22-A10 and H22-A20





At GITEX 2024, e&'s booth will highlight Odigo's advanced mobility and interactive features. Odigo uses facial expression recognition and adapts content and audio to suit each visitor's emotions. This will create a unique, personalized experience for every attendee. This technology showcases e&'s focus on innovation and customer-centric smart living solutions, supporting its mission for sustainable smart living spaces.





“Odigo marks a significant leap forward in AI-driven customer engagement, and we are thrilled to showcase this technology with e& at GITEX 2024,” said Manav Patel, Managing Director at Kody Technolab Limited .“Odigo is more than just a robot; it's an intelligent companion capable of understanding and responding to human emotions in real time, ultimately creating a more meaningful connection between brands and their customers.”





The strategic partnership between Kody Technolab Limited and e& at GITEX 2024 highlights the blend of cutting-edge robotics and the Middle East's focus on advancing smart living. With Odigo, e& strengthens its position as a leader in customer engagement by using AI and machine learning to improve interactions and provide unmatched service.





About Kody Technolab Limited

Kody Technolab Limited is a leading, publicly traded robotics and AI solutions provider, specializing in enterprise-level projects and mobile application development. Known for its expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced robotics, Kody Technolab Limited has delivered over 250 projects to clients in more than 30 countries. The company's commitment to innovation continues to set new standards in customer engagement and intelligent automation solutions worldwide.