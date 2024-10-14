CGIS' 3D Imaging Project Underway At Key Doha Sites.

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A project for 3D imaging of some important areas and landmarks in the country, including the Dafna Towers, Lusail, and The Pearl is underway at the Geographic Information Systems Centre (CGIS) at the of Municipality, said Amer Mohamed al-Humaidi, CGIS assistant director.

He said that the imaging process has been going on for three months and the project is now processing the images.

The CGIS uses land mobile imaging process, wherein a device is fixed on a vehicle is driven through the streets and take 3D images. These images will be made available to users across various state entities according to the nature of their work.

Speaking to local Arabic daily Arrayah, al-Humaidi confirmed that the CGIS is also working on a maritime survey project for all the country's coasts. The project will benefit the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and many other entities in the country.

The survey will be especially useful in creating better marine environments for fish breeding in addition to selecting the best locations for planting mangrove trees. It will also help various organisations carry out their projects more accurately and safely, such as in the construction of ports and tourist resorts.

He also pointed out that the CGIS has completed the numbering of around 300,000 facilities since its launch of "My address in 2009" and the project is a continuous process that helped in building an effective data base that benefit various educational, economic, planning, health and other entities across the country.

There is a plan to establish a museum within the CGIS headquarters at the Urban Planning Tower, which will showcase all the old devices used in the surveying operations.

