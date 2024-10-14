PDX Jazz Announces The 2025 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival: A Groundbreaking Celebration With Erykah Badu At The Moda Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PDX Jazz is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated lineup for the 2025 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival, marking its 22nd year of celebrating jazz, culture, and community in the Pacific Northwest. This year, the Festival features a star-studded roster of jazz legends, innovative voices, and groundbreaking performances. Headlining this extraordinary event is Grammy-winning icon Erykah Badu , set to take the stage at the Moda Center on February 21 , in what will be the Festival's inaugural arena show .

Known for her eclectic sound blending jazz, soul, R&B, and hip-hop, Erykah Badu's performance promises to be a monumental moment in the Festival's history. Her Moda Center performance represents a bold leap forward for PDX Jazz, as the organization continues to grow and expand its footprint.

" We are incredibly excited to host Erykah Badu at the Moda Center ," said Chris Doss , Executive Director/CEO of PDX Jazz. "This is a testament to the growth of our organization and the increasing importance of jazz in Portland's cultural landscape. This year's lineup, featuring a mix of jazz greats and rising stars, showcases the dynamic range of the genre. We can't wait to share this experience with our community."

In addition to Erykah Badu, the 2025 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival will feature a diverse and inspiring lineup across 60+ shows and events in venues throughout Portland, Oregon . Additional artists for ticketed events and free community events showcasing local talent will be announced later in 2024.

The current lineup includes:



Terence Blanchard

ft. The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet

Terri Lyne Carrington

+ Social Science

Christian McBride

& Ursa Major

TRANSLINEAR LIGHT: The Music of Alice Coltrane ft. Ravi Coltrane w/ special guest Brandee Younger

The Altons

& Thee Sinseers

Andrew Cyrille Quartet

ft. Bill Frisell

Vijay Iyer Trio

The Philharmonik

Immanuel Wilkins

Orions Belte

Jazzmeia Horn

Maurice 'Mobetta' Brown

Larry Goldings

+ Melinda Sullivan

JD Simo

Parlor Greens

Rogê

The Arab Blues

Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto

David Friesen's Circle 3 Trio

Lizzie No

Jimmie Herrod Nik Bärtsch's RONIN

PDX Jazz will once again provide an exclusive presale for members from October 15 at 10AM PST to October 17 , offering early access to tickets for what is sure to be an unforgettable celebration. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 18 and can be purchased at pdxjazz .

"We are proud to present a diverse lineup that features both the legends of jazz and the genre's future," added Doss. "This year'sFestival will be a true celebration of the richness and innovation in jazz today, and we are excited to share it with audiences in Portland and beyond."

The 2025 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival promises to be a showcase of both the past and the future of jazz, offering audiences an unparalleled experience.

For more information on the 2025 Biamp Portland Jazz Festival, including ticketing and full lineup details, visit pdxjazz and follow @pdxjazz on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and YouTube using hashtags #portlandjazzfestival #pdxjazz.

About PDX Jazz:

PDX Jazz, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit cultural arts organization, is the presenter of the annual Biamp Portland Jazz Festival, celebrating jazz music and culture through live performances and educational programs in Portland, Oregon, and surrounding communities. Through its year-round programming and partnerships, PDX Jazz aims to elevate jazz as a critical component of Portland's thriving arts scene.

Media Inquiries:

Media Contact: Cassie Courtney, Marketing Manager, [email protected]



