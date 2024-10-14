Quick Quack Car Wash Unveils New Ownership Program For All Team Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car WashSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quick Quack Car Wash, one of the largest and fastest-growing chains of car washes in the country, has announced that it has made all 4,200 team members participants in the Quick Quack Ownership Program through a new initiative.The Quick Quack Ownership Program could translate to something meaningful financially for our team, which aligns with Quick Quack's mission to“Change Lives for the Better.”“The founders and I have dreamed of this day from the beginning of our journey nearly twenty years ago,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash.“Our recent strategic partnership with KKR, combined with our long-term relationship with Seidler Equity Partners has made this dream a reality, and we could not be more thrilled to extend this incredible opportunity to every member of our team.”The Quick Quack Ownership Program is part of a larger movement to give more front-line workers the opportunity to participate in the benefits of owning equity in their companies, pioneered by KKR and led by Ownership Works. Ownership Works is a nonprofit on a mission to increase prosperity through shared ownership at work. It partners with business leaders and investors to provide all employees with the opportunity to become owners and take part in the success they help create. To learn more, please visit ownershipworks.

