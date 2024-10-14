SKF Heads To Speciality Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Will to introduce its newest products and connect with current and new customers

ST LOUIS, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln and

Mityvac, brands of SKF, will be showcasing its expansive automotive tool product offerings at the country's largest and most popular automotive trade events during the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Center.

The SEMA Show is known as the premier trade-only event for suppliers to exhibit their latest product innovations, show off its latest and trends, and connect with customers who can bring the products to your garage, workshop, or home.

Mityvac and Lincoln to Attend SEMA Show

Lincoln and Mityvac will both be showcasing both product lines and their latest product releases. Lincoln is the leader in lubrication tools to keep equipment performing efficiently and smoothly and make jobs easier for the automotive and shop worker. Their products range from hoses to grease guns, pumps, and more.

Mityvac has an award-winning portfolio of tools and equipment for the automotive industry. From brake and clutch bleeding equipment to engine diagnostic equipment, and hand vacuum pressure pumps, and more, Mityvac is a trusted name in the automotive industry.

Mityvac will be showcasing the new Mityvac MVA6855 master cylinder adapter cap kit in SEMA's new product showcase. This kit

can be used with most of the U.S., Asian, and the EV and hybrid vehicle market- including Tesla. SEMA is the perfect place to highlight this emerging need in the automotive industry.

The Lincoln and Mityvac booth will be in the North Hall, booth number 12955. Not to be missed, the display will feature the Honda off-road motorcycle raced by legend and Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Famer, Johnny Campbell. Campbell and his American Honda bike are known for an unprecedented 11 SCORE Baja 1000 titles and 17 Baja 1000 wins in a row. SKF is proud to partner with Campbell and showcase his machine in Las Vegas.

"We are looking forward to attending the SEMA Show in Las Vegas and to continue to show our customers our leading technology in the automotive industry," stated Maria Orlando, marketing director.

"We continue to research, develop, and innovate products that increase and aid in performance in the industry with both Lincoln and Mityvac brands. SEMA is the best location for us to tell our story and show how we can benefit our customers and consumers."

The SEMA Show will run from November 5 through 8.

About SKF

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, durable, and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641.







® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

Media Contact:

Maria Orlando

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE SKF Group

