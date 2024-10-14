Radiance Technologies And Ignite Announce Joint Venture

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies

(Radiance), a 100% employee-owned prime contractor, and Ignite Fueling Innovation, Inc . (Ignite), a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), are pleased to announce the formation of a new joint venture, Radiance Ignite Technologies . This partnership will capitalize on both companies' unique strengths to expand their capabilities

and offer more comprehensive solutions to meet the needs of customers.

Radiance Ignite Technologies

"Teaming up with Ignite will bring together the best of both worlds to tackle the toughest challenges our government faces. It's an exciting time, and we can't wait to show what Radiance Ignite Technologies can do," said Vice Chairman of Radiance Ignite Technologies and Radiance CEO, Bill Bailey.

This joint venture will harness decades of combined expertise to deliver cutting-edge capabilities in technical intelligence, directed energy, space operations, electromagnetic spectrum operations, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and systems engineering. From developing advanced foreign materiel exploitation techniques to creating next-generation predictive analysis tools for space operations, Radiance Ignite Technologies will offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the evolving needs of modern defense and intelligence communities. With a mission to empower military forces and safeguard national interests, the company will leverage state-of-the-art technology and a collaborative approach to provide robust, reliable, and responsive solutions that address the complex challenges of tomorrow's defense landscape.

"Ignite is excited to join forces with Radiance Technologies, a company that shares our commitment to solve impossible problems for our government customers," said President & Chairman of Radiance Ignite Technologies and Ignite CEO, Clayton

Hinchman. "This joint venture serves as an incredible opportunity to combine our collective expertise and capabilities while leveraging Ignite's

SDVOSB status. Together, we are positioned to make a significant impact across the government industry."

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is a 100% employee-owned prime contractor founded in 1999 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. The company provides advanced technology solutions across defense, intelligence, and civilian sectors. Radiance specializes in research and development, systems engineering, and integration for a wide range of applications, including cybersecurity, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, and operational and strategic intelligence. With a focus on supporting national security efforts, Radiance is recognized for its dedication to innovation and customer success, delivering mission-critical solutions to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.

About Ignite Fueling Innovation, Inc.:

Ignite, a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Huntsville, AL, is ISO 9001:2015 certified and appraised at CMMI Services Level 3 and CMMI Development Level 2. Ignite delivers transformational solutions to solve their customers' impossible problems. The company's core capabilities include systems and software engineering, cyber operations, modeling, simulation, and analysis, and logistics. With a commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats and technologies, Ignite is known for its agility and ability to deliver tailored solutions that address the unique needs of its customers.

Contact:

Julia Parrish

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Technologies

