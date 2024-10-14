Steven Crowder To Host 'Election Livestream Of The Century: The Rumble On Rumble'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The host of "Louder with Crowder" will helm the first of its kind, largest, and potentially longest lasting election night livestream in internet history.

Coverage will feature LIVE undercover journalism, crowdsourced LIVE election integrity updates, a Reuters API-powered Electoral Map, and Crowder's trademark commentary and comedy.

Crowder will simul-stream with Dan Bongino, Piers Morgan, Russell Brand, Patrick Bet-David, Tim Pool, and other high-profile streamers.

The stream will remain live until the election is called – making the stream potentially days or weeks long.

Featured celebrity and musical guests to be announced in the coming weeks. Tune in to Rumble on Nov. 5 for what's anticipated to be the most watched election night livestream in history.

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven

Crowder, host of the most-watched online conservative show in the United States, "Louder with Crowder,"

on Oct. 14, 2024 announced plans for "Election Livestream of the Century: The Rumble on Rumble," a groundbreaking mega-livestream launching on election night, November 5.

"For the first time in history you will not need mainstream legacy media for full election night coverage," said "Louder with

Crowder" CEO Gerald Morgan Jr. "I can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on and what we're going to bring you on election night. It doesn't get bigger than this."

Electoral Map

In an internet first, "Louder with

Crowder" will be licensing data directly from the leader in election data reporting, Edison Research / National Election Pool via Reuters. This is the same API data utilized by national media outlets including ABC, CBS, CNN, and NBC News. This will allow Crowder with his research and data analysis team to bypass traditional media and report directly to stream viewers, including state calling, using primary sourcing. Crowder's unique live API-powered Electoral Map will be available to viewers and partner creators throughout the stream.

Election Integrity Map

Crowder's stream will feature a cutting-edge crowdsourced Election Integrity Map, using real-time qualitative data vetted and verified live by in-house journalist-moderators. The Election Integrity Map will display live video and photographic reports submitted by citizen journalists, highlighting election anomalies coast to coast.

'MugClub Undercover' Investigative Journalism

Crowder will have boots on the ground from his investigative journalism unit, Mug Club Undercover, in crucial swing states leading up to and throughout the Presidential Election. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona are just a few of the key states where Crowder will have journalists embedded. Their investigative reporting will allow Crowder to break exclusive stories throughout the mega-stream.

Mug Club Army

Crowder's election night coverage will enlist reporting, as well as real-time digital and street promotion by several thousand citizen journalists and volunteers that make up the ranks of Crowder's 'MugClub Army' which he launched in April of this year. The Mug Club Army was created to help ensure dishonesty and trickery have no place in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Simul-Stream Hosts and Featured Guests

Throughout the "Election

Livestream of the Century," Crowder will "simul-stream" with other top content creators in the news and political space. Election coverage partners and guests include Dan Bongino, Piers Morgan, Russell Brand, Patrick Bet-David, Tim Pool, The Quartering, Alex Jones, Clay Travis, Roseanne, and more to be announced. Additional musical performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Crowder has vowed to keep his stream live until the election is officially called.

"Election 2024 will be the single biggest and most consequential event in this company's history," said

Crowder. "And it's only possible because of the unwavering support of Mug Club."

Marketing for

Crowder's "Election Livestream of the Century" will include a sixty-foot by sixty-foot digital spectacular billboard in the heart of New York's Times Square and a mini-documentary series featuring a behind the scenes look at the creation of Crowder's biggest livestream yet.

Crowder's "Election Livestream of the Century" comes on the heels of his 2020 election night stream which amassed 17 million views across all platforms with top concurrent live YouTube viewership exceeding 500 thousand, and his 2016 election night stream which garnered Crowder 20 thousand new paid subscribers to his Mug Club community.

Mug Club Undercover has made global headlines since its launch in the fall of 2023 when

Crowder exclusively obtained and published manifesto writings from the Nashville Covenant School shooter, which led to a legal battle over the full Nashville Manifesto and subsequent release of the shooter Audrey Hale's second journal.

In the past month,

Crowder's investigative team broke two major national stories: On Sept. 5, Crowder released exclusive Mug Club Undercover footage of the Southern District of New York Spokesman exposing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution of President Donald Trump as a politically motivated "perversion of justice." Crowder's reporting led to a delay in Trump's sentencing until after the Election.

The following week,

Crowder again made headlines with his Mug Club Undercover exposé and subsequent confrontation of former New York City Covid Czar, Dr. Jay Varma who admitted to participating in underground sex parties while forcing Covid lockdown policies on New Yorkers under Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Mug Club Undercover releases prompted multiple investigations into Varma's and The City's handling of the Covid response, and into SIGA Technologies which employed Varma.

"Louder with

Crowder," the Mug Club network, and the Mug Club Undercover investigative unit are directly funded by viewer memberships in Crowder's Mug Club community.

In March 2023,

Crowder announced his current partnership with Rumble, which exclusively manages Mug Club content. "Crowder played a huge role in driving our growth in viewership during the U.S. midterm election in November 2022," Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski said at the time. "We are excited to capitalize on our opportunity in news and political commentary content as we lead up to the U.S. Presidential Election in 2024."

The best place to find

Crowder's "Election Livestream of the Century" on November 5 will be on Rumble.

Watch "Louder with Crowder" live Monday through Thursday at 10 am ET, plus Mug Club exclusive episodes on Fridays.

Tune in here: rumble/StevenCrowder

