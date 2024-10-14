Billy Goat® Releases Forward Discharge Accessory For The P2000 And Partners With D'ttachtm To Bring Its Pile Drive Leaf Plow To The Hurricanetm Lineup.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Billy Goat, a brand of Briggs & Stratton, is pleased to announce a partnership with D'ttach, a leader in commercial ride-on power equipment attachments, to bring its Pile Drive Leaf Plow to the Hurricane lineup.

This heavy-duty leaf plow, available in 36 or 50-inch widths, attaches to the front of all Hurricane models via a proprietary hitch system and adds incredible time-saving functionality that no other stand-on blower on the can currently match.

Due to the position of discharge vents on competitive units, there is no place for a leaf plow to attach and once leaves have been condensed into large piles by a blower, they can be difficult to move with air alone. This can slow down work as other less effective methods of movement, such as raking, may have to be employed to move the leaves to an extraction point. Conversely, because the Hurricane can accommodate a leaf plow, an operator can use the Hurricane's horsepower to push large leaf piles to a dump site or debris loader for final extraction saving valuable time and effort.

For more information including where to purchase visit:

In addition to the Leaf plow, a forward discharge accessory for the Hurricane P2000 has also been released (BG Part #: 5601534). This easy-to-install kit increases the directional blowing output from two directions to three and is perfect for blowing leaves and debris away from gutters, fence lines, and other hard-to-reach areas.

For more than 50 years, Billy Goat branded property clean-up products have been manufactured with a reputation for innovation, productivity, and quality. The complete line of seasonal products offers solutions for residential, commercial, and municipal customers serving rental, contractor, and retail markets. Visit for more information.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED