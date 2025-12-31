403
Germany Says Russia-Ukraine Conflict Threatens All Europe
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared Wednesday that Russia's assault on Ukraine constitutes an existential threat to freedom and security across the entire European continent.
"A terrible war is raging in Europe, one that poses a direct threat to our freedom and our security. Russia is continuing its war of aggression against Ukraine with undiminished intensity, however," Merz stated in his New Year's address to the nation.
"And this is not a distant war that does not concern us. After all, we are seeing more and more clearly that Russia's aggression was and is part of a plan targeted against the whole of Europe. Germany is also facing sabotage, espionage and cyberattacks on a daily basis," he added.
The warning follows Monday's alarming report from Germany documenting a "significant increase" in Russian espionage and sabotage operations directly linked to Berlin's military assistance to Ukraine.
"As a strong supporter of Ukraine, Germany is increasingly becoming the focus of Russian sabotage and espionage. Russia wants to weaken our democracy," Federal Criminal Police Office president Holger Munch told a newspaper.
Munch revealed there had been a "significant increase in suspected cases of sabotage and espionage. The number of cases involving Russian actors at the Federal Prosecutor General's Office has risen significantly."
Munch additionally highlighted an unmistakable surge in "hacktivist activities with links to the Russian state" throughout the cyber domain, amplified by coordinated disinformation campaigns and drone operations.
The escalating covert warfare underscores Moscow's broader strategy to destabilize Western nations supporting Kyiv, with Germany—one of Ukraine's most substantial backers—emerging as a primary target for Russian hybrid attacks designed to undermine democratic institutions and public confidence.
