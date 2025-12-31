Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey uses bats to protect hazelnut harvest

2025-12-31 04:21:33
(MENAFN) Türkiye plans to use bats as a natural solution against the brown marmorated stink bug, an invasive insect threatening the country’s agricultural products, particularly hazelnuts, according to Semsettin Kulac, director of the Hazelnut Application and Research Center at Duzce University.

Kulac described the insect as a “pandemic of agricultural plants” with few natural predators in Türkiye, making comprehensive control measures necessary. The pest affects around 300 crops, including hazelnuts, which hold the highest commercial value, as well as corn, pears, apples, and numerous other products. “It directly damages corn, pears, apples and many other products we can name. It is essential to combat it collectively,” he said.

Researchers from universities across Türkiye are studying bat species that prey on the insect, aiming to identify those capable of naturally reducing its population. “This project will be unique not only in Türkiye, but also in the world,” Kulac noted, adding that some suitable bat species have already been identified.

Currently, Türkiye relies on agricultural spraying and the deployment of samurai wasps to manage the stink bug. The new bat-based approach is intended to assist farmers in protecting hazelnuts and other crops while providing a more environmentally friendly alternative to conventional pest control methods.

