High Rainfall Boosts Soil Reservoirs And Yield Outlook, Agriculture Minister Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – The recent wave of heavy rainfall has significantly strengthened the Kingdom's soil moisture reserves, setting the stage for a robust agricultural season, Minister of Agriculture Saeb Abdul Halim Al-Khraisat confirmed on Wednesday.Given that the majority of Jordan's field crops rely on rain-fed farming, the Minister noted that the current precipitation is a critical driver for both the quantity and quality of national production.In a statement to Petra, Khraisat explained that the rainfall has improved soil properties, a benefit expected to persist into future seasons. The impact is most visible in winter crops, which are projected to see higher productivity due to optimal moisture levels during critical growth stages.Fruit trees in the highlands – including olives, almonds, apples, and peaches – along with open-field winter vegetables, have been identified as the primary beneficiaries, as the water has enhanced their physiological readiness for the upcoming production cycle.Addressing concerns regarding potential damage, the Minister noted that instances of crop loss due to waterlogged soil are rare in Jordan, owing to the high permeability of the local terrain. However, he cautioned against soil erosion on sloped lands during intense downpours. To mitigate this, the Ministry is advocating for water harvesting techniques, such as contour plowing, terracing, and the construction of crescent-shaped soil bunds to reduce runoff and maximize absorption.The Minister also highlighted a secondary economic benefit: the natural irrigation provided by the rain has decreased reliance on artificial watering, effectively lowering production costs for farmers. While high humidity can occasionally trigger fungal diseases, Khraisat noted that this risk is largely confined to greenhouses, where farmers are urged to increase ventilation. In open-field agriculture, the impact remains limited.Climate change has noticeably shifted the start of the rainy season in recent years, prompting farmers to adapt by delaying planting dates. In response to the current weather patterns, the Ministry has issued standing advisories to avoid cultivation in flood-prone valleys and to establish drainage channels around farms.Beyond the fields, Khraisat emphasized the vital role of desert dams and earthen pits in the Badia, which provide essential drinking water for livestock and help recharge groundwater levels.He concluded by noting that while agricultural infrastructure – including drainage canals and rural roads – remains resilient, the Ministry is proactively addressing recent challenges. Specifically, technical committees have been dispatched to the southern governorates to survey and assess any localized damage to farms following the recent weather system, ensuring direct support for affected producers.