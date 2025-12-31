Goodbye 2025! First 10 Countries To Ring In New Year 2026 Before UAE

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

The New Year, which evokes a universal sense of celebration and hope across the world - no matter the language, race, gender or topography - differs by just one divide - the time we enter 2026.

Recommended For You

As residents in the UAE wait for stunning fireworks that will light up the country's skylines along with drones shows and other festivities, some countries will be ringing in the new year before us.

Here is a list of 10 countries that will see New Year celebrations before the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The first country to welcome 2026 will be Kiribati, which is located in the central Pacific Ocean. The island country will be entering the new year at 2pm UAE time as one of its islands, Kiritimati (Christmas Island), follows the UTC+14 time zone, falling ten hours ahead of the Emirates.

The country has three time zones followed across its 33 low-lying coral atolls and islands, with the time zone of the capital Tarawa being UTC+12.

Known for its focus on community feasts, traditional dancing, singing, and church services on Kiritimati, the celebrations in the country may not be as big but focus on family, reflection, and gratitude with modest fireworks, drumbeats, and shared meals of local foods like fish and coconut.

It is also known to develop eco-tourism around this time of the year, as it hosts the first sunrise of the new year, beating all countries on the globe.

New Zealand will be the second country to enter the new year at 3pm UAE time, as it lies in the UTC+13 time zone, being nine hours ahead of the Emirates. The country is also currently following the daylight saving time until April.

New Zealand celebrates New Year's with big fireworks displays in major cities like Auckland (Sky Tower, Harbour Bridge) and Wellington, public concerts, beach parties, and gatherings with friends and family, marking the start of summer with festive parties and resolutions, often starting celebrations early as one of the first countries to see the New Year.

Australia, which will be toning down its celebrations this year after the tragic mass shooting at its famous Bondi Beach, is set to enter the new year at 5pm UAE time, as it follows the GMT+11 time zone, being seven hours ahead of the UAE.

The Harbour Bridge, which sees a fantastic fireworks show, livestreamed by millions across the world, will continue its festivities as planned this year. However, there will be heavy police presence expected in the area and more CCTV cameras monitoring crowds in wake of the deadly attack.

Attendees will also be given a chance to honour the victims, with the bridge expected to fall silent during the celebrations. The bridge's pylons will be lit up with the image of a dove and the word 'peace' just before 9pm, turning blue at 10pm for the support provided by mental health charity Beyond Blue in the wake of the attack.

The bridge will again be illuminated at 11pm as a minute's silence is observed during the New Year's Eve broadcast.

Falling in the UTC+9 timezone, Japan is set to ring in the new year five hours before the UAE at 7pm.

Shibuya Station in Tokyo, which has taken over everyone's Instagram feed with its futuristic look, is known for having a New Year's Eve countdown every year. This year, the event has been cancelled, with officials stating concern over large crowds gathering around the station, as per local media.

Shibuya's mayor also reportedly voiced concern over a rise in street drinking during that time.

Other celebrations are set to continue with festivities involving purifying rituals, buying lucky charms, and enjoying lively food stalls at popular shrines like Meiji Jingu and Fushimi Inari.

South Korea will be welcoming the New Year at 7pm UAE time as it falls in the UTC+9 timezone, the same as Japan.

Celebrations see public countdowns at major landmarks like Lotte World Tower, Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), and the historic Bosingak Bell for a traditional ringing ceremony.

The atmosphere is usually filled with fireworks, K-Pop performances, and parties, especially in Seoul.

China, which is four hours ahead of the Emirates, will be welcoming the new year at 8pm UAE time. The country falls in the UTC+8 time zone.

China celebrates the Western New Year with festivities like countdowns in shopping districts, restaurant dinners, and light shows, but it's main and much bigger traditional Chinese New Year (Lunar New Year), which falls later during January/February, focuses on family reunions, ancestor worship, and fireworks to ward off evil spirits.

Although December 31 is a public holiday, the main cultural focus remains the Spring Festival.

The Philippines, which has a large community in the UAE, will be ringing in the new year at 8pm UAE time - the perfect time for expats to call their loved ones back home.

Following the UTC+8 time zone, the East Asian country celebrates the new year with vibrant mix of loud festivities and traditions focused on attracting good fortune, featuring massive fireworks displays, family feasts with twelve round fruits, wearing polka dots, and making loud noises to scare away evil spirits, blending Chinese and Spanish influences with local customs for prosperity and luck in the new year.

Three hours ahead of the UAE, Thailand, known for its sparkling blue beaches, nightlife and island beauty, will be welcoming the new year at 9pm UAE time.

Falling in the UTC +7 time zone, the island country will be hosting big parties, fireworks in places like Bangkok and Pattaya, and beach bashes like Koh Phangan's Full Moon Party.

As the clock strikes 10.30pm in the UAE, India will celebrate the new year at midnight, with a 1.5 hours time difference between the two friendly countries.

Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Goa host large parties, concerts, and fireworks.

Lastly, Pakistan will be celebrating the new year at 11pm UAE time, with a 1-hour time difference between the countries.

New Year's Eve in Pakistan involves public countdowns, fireworks in major cities like Karachi and Lahore, private parties, and special prayers to welcome the new year.