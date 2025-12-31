Dubai: New Year's Eve Yacht Parties On Schedule Amid Rough Seas Warning In UAE

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

Good news for party-goers - New Year's Eve yacht parties in Dubai are still set to sail as planned. Operators said there has been no change to their schedule, but they are keeping a close eye on the weather after earlier forecasts warned of “very rough to rough” sea conditions in UAE.

The Dubai Maritime Authority has urged all marine vessel users and seafarers to carefully assess current and forecast weather conditions before and during any marine trip, citing the possibility of unstable or adverse conditions during New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations.

Several yacht companies told Khaleej Times that operations remained normal as of Wednesday afternoon, with bookings still coming in for December 31. Many residents are choosing to watch the fireworks from the sea instead of crowded public locations on land.

A representative from ERA Marines said the company continues to receive last-minute bookings and is operating as scheduled, while assessing conditions throughout the day.“It will not be affected. By 4pm it will be calm,” the representative said, adding that captains and operations teams are coordinating closely and reviewing weather updates ahead of departures.

At Mirash Yacht, a booking assistant said weather conditions were windy earlier on Wednesday but were expected to ease later in the evening.“It is windy right now, but hopefully after 7pm it will be calm and operations will remain normal,” he said, noting that crews remain on standby and safety briefings will be conducted before sailing.

Meanwhile, Sir Ansari Yacht also said it does not anticipate disruptions to its New Year's Eve plans. The company expects conditions to stabilise by around 6pm, allowing scheduled trips to proceed, while continuing to monitor sea state and visibility.

The updates come after the Dubai Maritime Authority announced the activation of marine traffic management measures during New Year's Eve celebrations. These include one-way navigation systems before and after midnight, temporary navigation suspensions during peak periods, and the closure of marine traffic beneath Palm Jumeirah bridges between 10pm and 2am. Authorities have stressed that these measures are intended to ensure navigational safety and smooth traffic flow in high-density marine areas.

Despite additional controls and weather advisories, yacht celebrations remain among the most popular ways to welcome the New Year in Dubai. Residents say watching fireworks from the sea offers clearer views, less crowding, and a more controlled environment compared to public beaches and promenades, which typically see heavy congestion on December 31.

Demand for yacht charters traditionally peaks on New Year's Eve, with prices rising significantly due to limited availability and high demand, especially for vessels near Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Burj Al Arab, where multiple fireworks displays are visible from the water.

Authorities have reiterated that all vessel owners, operators, and passengers must comply with issued safety instructions and marine traffic regulations. Sea-goers have also been advised to remain flexible and follow guidance from captains in case of any last-minute operational adjustments.