(MENAFN) China conducted large-scale military exercises around Taiwan on Monday, deploying an aircraft carrier, several ships, and warplanes. These drills are designed to simulate the sealing off of key ports, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. The Chinese Defense stated that these military maneuvers are a direct response to Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, who has refused to acknowledge Beijing's demands for Taiwan to accept its status as part of the People’s Republic of China, governed by the Communist Party.



The timing of the drills is significant, occurring just four days after Taiwan celebrated its National Day, where President Lai reaffirmed Taiwan's sovereignty. In his speech, he asserted that China has no right to represent Taiwan and expressed a strong commitment to resisting any attempts at annexation or encroachment. Joseph Wu, the secretary-general of Taiwan's security council, emphasized the nation's resolve to appropriately respond to threats from China, noting that using force to intimidate other countries contradicts the principles of the United Nations Charter, which advocates for resolving disputes peacefully.



In response to the escalating tensions, Taiwan's Presidential Office urged China to halt its military provocations that undermine regional stability and threaten Taiwan's democratic values. A map broadcasted by China's state media, CCTV, depicted six large zones encircling Taiwan, indicating the areas where military drills were taking place, along with circles around Taiwan’s outlying islands. However, China's Defense Ministry has not disclosed the duration of these exercises.



The Liaoning aircraft carrier was prominently featured in the drills, with footage showing a J-15 fighter jet taking off from its deck, although the carrier's exact location remains unspecified. Navy Senior Captain Li Xi, a spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, stated that the navy, army air force, and missile corps were all involved in this integrated operation. He described the exercises as a significant warning to those supporting Taiwan's independence and a demonstration of China's determination to protect its national sovereignty.

