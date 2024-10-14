Nigerian Football Team Held 'Hostage' In Libya

(MENAFN- IANS) Bayda (Libya), Oct 14 (IANS) Nigeria's squad is being held hostage at the Al-Abraq Airport in Libya after the Libyan FA diverted the flight carrying the team ahead of the Libya vs Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations qualification match supposed to take place in Benghazi on Wednesday.

The two teams had clashed in Nigeria on Friday with the hosts prevailing 1-0. According to a report by daily mail, Libya's national team was unhappy with the way their team was treated by the Nigerian Football Federation with the captain of the side Faisal Al-Badri claiming the team faced troubles and had a far from seamless entry to the country, which was disputed by the NFF.

According to a post by Nigeria's captain on 'X', William Troost Ekomg, the side was left locked inside the airport 'without phone connection, food or drink.'

"12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Libya after our plane was diverted whilst descending. Libyan government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They've locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games," Troost-Ekong, Nigeria's captain, posted on X.

The captain further went on to reveal the team will not be participating in the scheduled match.

"I've experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian Pilot who thankfully managed to navigate the last minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land had never seen something like this before.

"Upon arrival he tried to find a nearby airport to rest with his crew to be denied at every hotel again under Government instruction. He could sleep there but NO NIGERIAN crew members allowed. They have returned to now sleep on the plane which is parked up.

"At this point we have called for our Nigerian Government to intervene and rescue us. As the captain together with the team we have decided that we will NOT play this game. CAF should look at the report and what is happening here."

One of the biggest stars in Nigerian football, Victor Osimhen, who was not travelling with the squad, agreed with his captain and claimed the match will not take place until at a neutral venue.

"This attempt by Libyan FA is no longer just a delay, it's an intentional tactic to weaken and ruin the morale of the players, and it's beginning to look more like a hostage situation. The safety and well-being of my teammates and all the team staffs are the most important things right now. Our captain has said we won't play the match and I fully support that, except if the game is taken to a neutral ground. My brothers and coaches must return home safely, we are not criminals or prisoners," read Osimhen's Instagram Story.