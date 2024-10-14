Russia’S Shadow War: Criminal Networks Sow Chaos In The West

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia has reportedly intensified its covert operations against Western nations following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, raising significant concerns among U.S. and European intelligence agencies.



According to these agencies, the Kremlin has adopted a more aggressive strategy, including collaborating with criminal networks and enlisting foreign nationals to carry out acts of sabotage.



This shift in tactics marks an escalation in Russia's efforts to destabilize its adversaries covertly. Ken McCallum, head of Britain's MI5, recently claimed that Russia aims to create "chaos on the streets of Britain and Europe."



This tactical shift followed the expulsion of over 750 Russian diplomats from European countries, many identified as spies. Moscow's secret services now collaborate with organized crime groups to destabilize the West.



Several incidents highlight this new approach. In March 2024, arsonists targeted a London warehouse linked to Ukraine aid. British authorities arrested suspects with alleged ties to Russian intelligence.







A similar attack struck a Berlin weapons factory in May. These operations seem designed to hinder Western support for Ukraine. Another suspected Russian operation disrupted France's railway system during the Paris Olympics opening.



While no group claimed responsibility, intelligence analysts point to Moscow 's involvement. The attack left millions of passengers stranded, showcasing Russia's reach and audacity.

Escalating Risks and Russia's Sabotage Efforts

US intelligence also thwarted a plot against Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, a major arms supplier to Ukraine. This foiled assassination attempt underscores the escalating risks faced by those supporting Kyiv.



Numerous other incidents have targeted military and industrial facilities across Europe. Russia's sabotage efforts have deep roots. During the Cold War, Soviet agencies like the KGB and GRU maintained plans for Western sabotage.



The Ukraine conflict has given Moscow new opportunities to intensify these destabilization efforts. Criminal partnerships help conceal the Kremlin's involvement in these activities.



Beyond physical attacks, Russia has amplified its disinformation campaigns. These efforts aim to sway public opinion and weaken support for Ukraine.



Experts note that Western countries have responded to these threats in a piecemeal fashion. The lack of a unified strategy, especially from NATO , hampers efforts to counter Russian operations.



Moscow vehemently denies involvement in any sabotage. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed MI5's claims as "unfounded" and accused the West of stoking "anti-Russian hysteria."



However, Russia's actions suggest a clear goal of undermining European stability and Ukrainian support. The situation remains tense, with Western intelligence agencies on high alert.



Developing a coordinated response to these hybrid threats will likely become a priority for NATO and EU countries. As Russia tests the limits of Western resolve, the need for a unified strategy grows increasingly urgent.

MENAFN14102024007421016031ID1108775848