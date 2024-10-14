Liberation Of Kinburn Spit Is Matter Of Time Bratchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is still premature to speak about the immediate liberation of the Kinburn Spit, but it is only a matter of time and capability for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the South detachment of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, stated this in a television broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the decision to liberate the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv region depends on the capabilities and operational tasks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The decision is made by higher command. Today, we cannot say that an offensive on the Kinburn Spit will happen immediately. This operation will be conducted in a comprehensive way using various means. The question is not whether to liberate Kinburn, but when, and according to the capabilities, resources, and operational tasks we currently have,” said Bratchuk.

He also indicated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are preparing to liberate the Kinburn Spit as one of the key directions in southern Ukraine.

“The actions of the Defense Forces around the Kinburn Spit are gradual, with combat operations taking place periodically. The objective is clear: to eliminate enemy personnel, equipment, and weaken their defenses in this location. The spit is a strategic point essential for advancing and liberating our lands,” Bratchuk emphasized.

Tu-at

He explained the strategic importance of the Kinburn Spit for the restoration of operations at Mykolaiv port and for maritime trade routes.

“The Kinburn Spit and the entire Mykolaiv region must be liberated. This would enable the port of Mykolaiv to resume operations, joining the major ports of Odesa and working toward the export-import corridors of our country. The enemy clings to this location because it allows them to maintain pressure on the northwestern Black Sea region. They are reinforcing their personnel, armaments, and have deployed several boats from the flotilla in temporarily occupied Crimea,” Bratchuk explained.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian intelligence forces conducted a raid on the Kinburn Spit and raised the Ukrainian flag there.

The sandy Kinburn Spit is located in Mykolaiv region near the town of Ochakiv. It is an extension of Kinburn Peninsula and partially separates the Black Sea from the Dnipro-Buh Estuary.