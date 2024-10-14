Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For October 14, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's economic agenda features two key events that could significantly impact Brazil's markets and economic outlook.



The Central of Brazil will release the Focus Report at 8:30 AM, providing insights into expectations for various economic indicators, which is crucial for understanding the country's economic trajectory.



At 3:00 PM, the Weekly Trade Balance data will be published, offering a snapshot of Brazil's international trade performance, an essential factor in the country's economic health.



Internationally, China will release its Trade Balance figures at 11:00 PM, which could influence global markets and commodity prices, particularly relevant for Brazil's export-oriented economy.





ChinaBrazilian Markets on FridayThe Brazilian stock market experienced a downturn on Friday, October 11, 2024, as the Ibovespa index closed at 129,992.29 points. This 0.28% decline capped off a challenging week for investors, with the index falling 1.37% over the past five trading sessions.Interest rates played a significant role in the day's trading. The futures interest rate curve saw substantial increases across all maturities. The January 2026 DI contract rose to 12.705%, up from 12.593% previously.The U.S. dolla strengthened against the Brazilian real, closing at R$5.61, a 0.5% increase. This movement aligned with broader trends in international markets, where risk aversion was evident.U.S. Markets on FridayU.S. stocks closed at more all-time highs as JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo and other big financial companies rallied following better-than-expected profit reports.The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, topping its all-time high set earlier this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1% and also notched a record.Commodities UpdateOil futures closed lower on Friday, October 11, as investors focused on Chinese demand and developments in the Middle East conflict. WTI crude for November delivery fell by 0.38% to $75.56 per barrel.Brent crude for December traded on the Intercontinental Exchange, dropped 0.45% to $79.04 per barrel.The price of gold climbed on Friday, October 11, increasing by 1.40% to reach $2,676.30 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.Corporate NewsCemig, a major Brazilian energy company , has achieved a top-tier credit rating, marking a milestone in Brazil's energy sector. Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Cemig's global rating at BB and upgraded its long-term national rating to AAA.The global sugar market is bracing for a significant shift as production challenges in Brazil threaten to create a deficit. Sucres et Denrées has forecasted a shortage of nearly 2 million metric tons for the 2024/25 season.The Banco Central of Brazil has opened its doors for proposals in the second phase of Drex testing, focusing on smart contracts. Companies can submit their ideas from October 14 to November 29, 2024.Underlying SentimentThe Brazilian financial market has recently witnessed a significant shif in interest rate expectations. Investors now predict the Selic rate will reach between 13.25% and 13.5% by the end of the current monetary tightening cycle.This projection marks a substantial increase from the current Selic rate of 10.75%. The primary driver behind this sudden market stress is the growing unease about Brazil's fiscal policy.Investors worry about the potential increase in public debt and doubt the government's commitment to implementing structural measures to balance public accounts in the future.These developments may have far-reaching implications for Brazil's economy. Higher interest rates could impact borrowing costs, investment decisions, and overall economic growth.As the situation unfolds, market participants will closely monitor government actions and central bank decisions for further guidance on the country's economic trajectory.