Clientshare's QBR Platform Is Now Used By More Than 1-In-2 FTSE 100 Companies

Clientshare starts Q4 on a high as its Pulse product for digital Business Reviews continues to grow rapidly and is used by 1-in-2 FTSE 100 companies.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clientshare starts Q4 on a high as its Pulse product for digital Business Reviews continues to grow rapidly across the logistics, FM and BPO marketplaces. Q3 performance saw key wins in the logistics in Europe and the US, with industry-leaders, CEVA Logistics, further cementing their relationship with Clientshare through the expansion of their Quarterly Business Review (QBR) programmes. Additionally, Clientshare's product reach continues to increase with now 1-in-2 FTSE 100 using Clientshare Pulse software as well as 1-in-3 S&P 500.

The business also hosted its first annual Clientshare Awards at 100 Liverpool Street in London this quarter, with leaders from numerous enterprise businesses in attendance. The evening was hosted by Helen Ectors, Clientshare's Head of Major Accounts, and James Ward, CEO, and the awards covered five categories. The winners and high commended companies were:

Winners:

Best Global QBR Process - SEKO Logistics

Best Use of CX Technology - OCS

Best-In-Class QBR Education - Xerox

Best CX Programme (mid-market) - DOC Cleaning Limited

Best CX Programme (large enterprise) - Compass Group UK & Ireland

Highly Commended:

Best Global QBR Process - Xerox

Best Use of CX Technology - EMCOR UK

Best-In-Class QBR Education - CBRE

Best CX Programme (mid-market) - Anabas

Best CX Programme (large enterprise) - CEVA Logistics



At the event, James Ward commented,“We are proud to be working with some of the world's leading and most forward-thinking companies in their marketplaces; organisations who recognise the importance of CX and of maintaining and growing great customer relationships”.

Looking ahead to Q4, Clientshare will be focusing on continued US growth and new logo acquisition and expects to be launching Clientshare Pulse 2.0 across the first half of 2025. The launch will see a range of new features made available to support enterprise growth.



About Clientshare:

Clientshare is the world's leading Business Reviews platform.

Used by more than 1-in-2 of the FTSE 100, Clientshare helps suppliers in Logistics, BPO, FM, Contract Catering and IT to improve retention and grow accounts. The platform gives businesses the tools to create high quality and consistent business reviews, deliver them to the right stakeholders, measure their effectiveness and NPS and act on customer feedback. Customers, including CEVA, Compass Group, SEKO, OCS, CBRE and ISS, use Clientshare to manage client reviews, uncover accounts at risk and identify growth opportunities.





