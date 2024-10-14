Tu-134 Aircraft Destroyed At Russian Airfield HUR

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian of Defense (HUR) reports the destruction of a Russian Tu-134 military aircraft.

According to Ukrinform, the HUR announced this on its official Telegram channel.

On the night of October 13, a Tu-134 aircraft belonging to the 117th military transport regiment of the Russian burned down in Russia.

"A devastating fire broke out at the Russian military airfield Orenburg-2, where the Tu-134 was stationed," the HUR emphasized.

Such Soviet-era aircraft are used, among other things, to transport senior officials of Russia's Ministry of Defense.

The HUR also stressed that every crime against the Ukrainian people will receive due retribution.

As reported by Ukrinform, the HUR specialists conducted a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains drone operators, digital communication specialists, engineers, and physicists for the Russian armed forces.