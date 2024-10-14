Vodafone Qatar Hosts Blood Donation Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program (CSR), Vodafone Qatar recently hosted a blood donation drive in collaboration with the Blood Donor Unit at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and Msheireb Properties.

Various organisations took part, including Msheireb Properties, Meeza, Qatar Charity, and, Grand Central Bakery and Kitchen, with employees coming together to show their full support.

A fully equipped HMC blood donation unit along with a team of medical professionals assessed each individual's eligibility for blood donation, making the process of blood donation for the donors a gratifying experience.

Red blood cells from the blood donations are used for surgery, kidney dialysis and to treat anaemia, while the plasma is used to treat burn victims and trauma patients. The extracted platelets are used for surgery, and to treat leukaemia and other forms of cancer.

There is always a critical need for blood, especially from rare blood groups, to meet the growing demand for patients undergoing surgeries, recovering from accidents, and facing medical emergencies.

Head of Media Relations and CSR at Vodafone Qatar Ali Atiq Al Abdulla, commented,“At Vodafone Qatar, we take pride in our social investment initiatives that have benefitted a wide segment of the society. This year, we organised a drive that not only involved our employees but also included several of our partners. This ensures our social investments align with our purpose of connecting people in Qatar and adheres to Vodafone Qatar's leading social responsibility programme.”