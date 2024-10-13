Israel: 3 Killed, 67 Injured In A Drone Attack By Hezbollh

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Occupied Palestine/ PNN/ Manar Abudayah

Israeli reported that 3 Israelies have been killed in a drone attack in Binyamina, south of Haifa. According to Israeli media, the attack was carried out by a drone launched by Hezbollah; and it is the deadliest attack since the beginning of the war.



Israeli media announced that the number of has risen to 67 due to the attack. Israeli 12 reported that the drone was launched towards Haifa under a barrage of rockets aimed at the Galilee.

Israeli media quoted a military source saying that Hezbollah succeeded in deceiving air defenses and launched a Billy of rockets alongside the drone, which hindered the defenses from detecting it.

Hezbollah stated that they launched "a swarm of attack drones" on a training camp for Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa.







