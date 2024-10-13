Expat Remittances Reach $2.34B By August - CBJ

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Preliminary figures from the Central of Jordan (CBJ) showed a 3.5 per cent increase in remittances from Jordanian expatriates during the first eight months of this year. By the end of August, total remittances amounted to $2.343 billion, compared with $2.264 billion during the same period in 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

