(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PM APPLAUDED LOs AS GOVT OPENS NEW BUYING CENTER IN CHOISEUL Prime Minister, Honourable Jeremiah Manele, MP, acknowledged the landowners of Choiseul for their contribution [...]

Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.