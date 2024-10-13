Dynamics Square Highlights Its Expertise In Upgrade With AIM Program From NAV To Dynamics 365 Business Central Online

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Upgrade with AIM Program for NAV to Dynamics 365 Business Central Online

Dynamics Square partners with Microsoft's AIM program to upgrade businesses from NAV to Dynamics 365 Business Central Online

SYDNEY, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dynamics Square, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner , is proud to showcase its expertise with Microsoft's AIM (Accelerate, Innovate, Move) program, designed to help businesses transition from on-premises solutions to the cloud.As part of its commitment to driving digital transformation, Dynamics Square is pleased to announce its alignment with Microsoft's AIM (Accelerate, Innovate, Move) program to facilitate the upgrade from Microsoft Dynamics NAV to Dynamics 365 Business Central Online .This AIM program helps businesses move their essential processes to the cloud by offering expert guidance, tools, and support. It covers Microsoft applications like Dynamics AX , CRM, GP, NAV , SL, and Dynamics 365 Business Central on-premises.The Critical Need for Upgrading: Embracing Dynamics 365 Business Central OnlineUpgrading from Microsoft Dynamics NAV to Dynamics 365 Business Central Online is more than just a technological upgrade, it is a strategic imperative for businesses aiming to stay ahead in today's competitive landscape.As businesses evolve, the limitations of on-premises systems become increasingly apparent. Dynamics 365 Business Central Online offers a transformative shift to cloud-based capabilities, providing enhanced flexibility, scalability, and integration that are essential for modern business operations.Key Benefits of Transitioning to Dynamics 365 Business Central Online1. Cloud Accessibility & Enhanced CollaborationDynamics 365 Business Central is a cloud-based ERP solution, offering anytime, anywhere access from any device. This flexibility supports remote work and fosters improved collaboration across your organization , facilitating seamless communication and teamwork.2. Cost EfficiencyMigrating to the cloud eliminates the need for on-premises servers, reducing expenses related to hardware, power consumption, and IT maintenance. The subscription-based pricing model also allows for more predictable financial planning and budgeting.3. Robust Security and ComplianceMicrosoft's cloud infrastructure ensures top-tier security with features such as data encryption, regular backups, and adherence to global compliance standards. This robust security framework protects your data from cyber threats and helps meet regulatory requirements.4. Seamless Integration with Microsoft EcosystemBusiness Central integrates effortlessly with Microsoft products like Office 365, Power BI, and the Power Platform. This interoperability streamlines workflows and boosts productivity by enabling seamless data exchange between applications.5. Continuous Updates and InnovationWith Dynamics 365 Business Central, you receive automatic updates and new features without incurring additional upgrade costs. This ensures that your system remains current with the latest technological advancements and innovations.6. Enhanced User ExperienceThe modern and intuitive interface of Business Central reduces training time and improves user adoption. Its design, similar to other Microsoft products, makes it easier for users to navigate and utilize the system efficiently.And the list goes on...Kick-Start Your Cloud Journey with AIM Assessments Today- Connect with Dynamics Square's ExpertsOur Recent ImplementationA global leader in calibration services based in Singapore recently transitioned from an on-premises Business Central (BC) environment to a cloud-based solution, leveraging the expertise of Dynamics Square's Dynamics 365 implementation team. Additionally, they upgraded from NAV 2013 to Business Central in their Asia Pacific operations and rolling out to ANZ Region.The client sought a partner capable of managing a seamless upgrade from NAV to Dynamics 365 Business Central, with minimal disruption to their daily workflows. They required deep expertise in Business Central, ensuring not only a smooth transition but also comprehensive training and ongoing post-upgrade support.With our team's extensive knowledge and experience in a similar domain, the upgrade was executed successfully. We ensured no data loss, preserved all configurations and customizations , and maintained uninterrupted business continuity throughout the process.About Dynamics SquareDynamics Square is a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics solutions, specializing in ERP and CRM implementations , upgrades, and ongoing support. We have delivered these services across various industries like Manufacturing, Retail, Finance, Professional Services, Wholesale Distribution, Healthcare, Nonprofit, Trade and Distribution, Food & Beverage, automative, Heavy Lifting and Logistics and much more.With a focus on excellence and client satisfaction, Dynamics Square offers comprehensive services to help organizations leverage Microsoft Dynamics technology to optimize their operations and achieve their business objectives.For more information about Dynamics Square and its services, please contact:

