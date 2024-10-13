Latin America’S Economic Pulse: Key Indicators And Decisions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From October 14 to 18, 2024, Latin America faces a crucial week of economic revelations and policy decisions. Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru will release important economic indicators and hold central meetings.



These events will shape the region's landscape and offer insights into recovery trajectories and growth prospects.



The week's agenda underscores the interconnected nature of Latin American economies and their shared challenges. Interest rate decisions and economic activity reports will impact both domestic and regional markets.





Brazil

The week of October 14 to 18, 2024, will reveal key economic activity data for Brazil. Analysts expect this information to help complete the growth picture for the third quarter.



Preliminary data indicates a 0.1% increase in industrial production and a 0.8% drop in retail sales. Despite a decline in July, economists anticipate a slight recovery in August.



This suggests a potential GDP increase for the third quarter, even if activity contracts slightly in September.

Chile

On October 17, the Chilean Central Bank will hold its Financial Policy Meeting. Analysts predict the bank will lower its benchmark interest rate to 5.25%.



Tight monetary conditions, pessimism, weak labor markets, slow growth, and ongoing economic sluggishness support this decision.



Well-anchored inflation expectations and declining U.S. interest rates provide flexibility for monetary policy. However, current inflation and short-term expectations remain high, limiting room for larger cuts.

Colombia

In Colombia, economic activity likely fell in August due to attacks on oil infrastructure, a transport strike, and fuel shortages for aircraft. Despite these challenges, data still points to third-quarter GDP growth exceeding central bank forecasts.



Industrial production also faced setbacks from tight monetary conditions and populist government policies. The week will be shorter due to the Day of Ethnic and Cultural Diversity holiday on October 12.

Peru

Peru's economic activity is set to extend its upward trend in August, indicating third-quarter GDP growth that surpasses central bank forecasts. The Instituto Nacional de Estadística e Informática (INEI) will release the Economic Activity Index on October 15.



Analysts project a 3.5% year-on-year increase driven by mining and manufacturing, supported by construction, services, and trade. Despite this positive outlook, prolonged political uncertainty and restrictive monetary conditions remain significant concerns.



These economic indicators will provide valuable insights into the region's health and future policy directions. Policymakers and analysts will closely monitor these developments to gauge the effectiveness of current strategies.

MENAFN13102024007421016031ID1108774501