Defense Forces Eliminate 8,460 Russian Troops Over Week
10/13/2024 3:10:41 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense forces eliminated 8,460 Russian invaders and destroyed 1,662 units of Russian equipment and weapons, including an aircraft, a helicopter and 52 tanks, over the past week.
Commander of the Ground Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Russia's losses over the week include eight air defense systems, 15 multiple launch rocket systems, 197 armored combat vehicles and 318 enemy artillery systems.
The Russians also lost another 578 vehicles and 72 special vehicles.
During this time, at least six missiles and 414 operational and tactical level drones used by the Russian army were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have lost almost 669,000 personnel in Ukraine.
