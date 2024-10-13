عربي


Qatar And Barbados Sign Air Services Agreement

10/13/2024 2:30:56 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Barbados signed air services agreement today, October 13.

The agreement was signed for the Qatari side by Mohamed bin Faleh Al-Hajri, In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, and for the Barbados side by HE Minister of tourism and International transport Ian Gooding-Edghill.

Following the signing, the two sides discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations in the field of civil aviation between the two countries and addressed many topics of common interest in this field.

