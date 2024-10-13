Kuwait Moi: Police Arrests 3 Persons In Possession Of Narcotics

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The of Interior (MoI) announced, Sunday, that three individuals were arrested in possession of a large quantity of narcotics they attempted to smuggle into the country by sea.

The General Department of Public Relations and Security stated in a press release that the information was received by the General Administration for Drug Control regarding these individual.

Organized with the Kuwait's General Department of Coast Guard, a boat detected through an advanced radar system, three individuals were arrested while delivering the narcotics after a strong resistance, the statement said.

It was reported that after sorting and counting the seized quantity, it was found that they were in possession of nearly 308 kilograms of hashish, one million of "Lyrica" drug and 500,000 Captagon pills, valued about 2.5 million Kuwaiti Dinars.

This is part of Ministry of Interior's efforts to combat drug traffickers and dealers, stemming from a commitment to joint security cooperation.

The Ministry stressed its commitment and vigilance against anyone attempting to smuggle and trade in narcotics, urging everyone to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activities through (112) (end)

ajr













MENAFN13102024000071011013ID1108774007