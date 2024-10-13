Israeli tank fire wounds UN employees

(MENAFN) In a troubling incident along the Israeli-Lebanese border, two United Nations peacekeepers were when an Israeli tank fired on their headquarters in Naqoura. The attack, attributed to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has raised serious concerns regarding the safety of international peacekeeping personnel in the region.



According to a statement from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the Naqoura headquarters and other peacekeeping positions along the "Blue Line," the demarcation line between Israel and Lebanon, have been subjected to repeated by Israeli forces. The latest incident occurred on Thursday morning when a Merkava tank fired at an observation tower situated within the UNIFIL compound. The direct hit caused injuries to the peacekeepers, who were subsequently hospitalized, although their injuries were reported to be non-serious.



UNIFIL emphasized that any deliberate attack on peacekeepers constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. The force condemned the Israeli military’s actions, which included targeting perimeter-monitoring cameras at the Naqoura base and damaging facilities used for meetings between UN, Israeli, and Lebanese military representatives.



Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi confirmed that the injured peacekeepers were part of Indonesia’s contingent within UNIFIL. He expressed relief that their injuries were not severe.



The IDF acknowledged its operations in the Naqoura area, stating that its troops were active "next to a UNIFIL base." The situation remains tense as both sides navigate the complexities of their interactions along the border, amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.



This incident underscores the precarious position of peacekeepers in volatile regions, highlighting the risks they face while attempting to maintain stability and monitor ceasefires in conflict zones. The UN has called for all parties to respect the safety of peacekeeping missions, reinforcing their critical role in fostering peace and security.

