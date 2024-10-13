Global stock markets conclude new week with gains

(MENAFN) Wall Street wrapped up another week of gains, with both the and Industrial Average reaching new record highs on Friday, marking a strong end to the week. The banking sector contributed to the positive momentum as third-quarter earnings season kicked off on a promising note.



U.S. stock recorded weekly gains, with the S&P 500 rising 0.5 percent for its fifth consecutive week of gains. The Dow Jones added 0.2 percent, while the outperformed with a 0.8 percent increase for the week. On Friday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.6 percent to close at 5,815.03, and the Dow Jones gained 409.74 points, or nearly 1 percent, finishing at 42,863.86.



The Nasdaq Composite also saw gains, rising 0.33 percent to close at 18,342.94, bringing it within 2 percent of its all-time high. David Russell from TradeStation commented on inflation data, noting that while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) appeared high, the Producer Price Index (PPI) was more moderate, suggesting inflation is cooling. He indicated that the Federal Reserve may still consider a 25 basis point hike in the next two meetings.



In Europe, markets ended higher on Friday, with the STOXX 600 index up 0.53 percent, leading to weekly gains of around 0.6 percent. Investors evaluated UK growth figures and anticipated fiscal stimulus from China. Germany's DAX rose 0.75 percent, France's CAC gained 0.48 percent, and Britain's FTSE added 0.19 percent. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei reached a two-week high, boosted by Fast Retailing’s strong performance, closing up 0.6 percent at 39,605.80, with a weekly gain of 2.5 percent. The broader Topix index, however, slipped by 0.2 percent to 2,706.2.



