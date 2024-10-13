Over 29 Million Gallons Of Rainwater Removed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Joint Committee for Rain Emergencies at the of Municipality made intensive efforts to drain the waterlogging caused by the rainfall in the country.

The rain emergency teams worked for 27 hours continuously, from 1pm on Friday until 4pm yesterday.

The total amount of rainwater transferred and drained amounted to over 29 million gallons, at a rate of 4,200 loads.

The number of employees in the participating teams was 340 employees and workers.

The number of equipment, machinery and pumps used during the work was 270. As many as 560 calls were received by the unified call centre of the Ministry of Municipality to clear waterlogging and the requesters were dealt with professionally .