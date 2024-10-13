Baba Siddique Murder News: From 'Recce To Arms Delivery', THIS Is What NCP Leader's Killers Told Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra Baba Siddique is believed to be a pre-planned act, PTI reported, citing a Mumbai official.

Moreover, the police have indicated that the crime branch is investigating the case from various angles, including the possibility of contract killing, business rivalry, or threats related to a slum rehabilitation project.

While two alleged accused have been arrested, one remains at large, and efforts are underway to locate him. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) from Haryana and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19) from Uttar Pradesh.

ANI reported, citing Mumbai police, that senior officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch are questioning both the arrested accused. The accused were paid in advance for this work. They had received arms delivery a few days ago.

The suspects conducted a recce of Siddiqui's house and office, having been in Mumbai for about one and a half to two months while monitoring him.

A case has been registered against all three suspects under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, as well as provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Baba Siddique (66) was killed by three individuals at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.