Russian Migs Depart From Belarus Hajun

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian MiG-31K fighter jets, which arrived in Belarus this week, have returned to Russia.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun on Telegram .

"Based on available information, we know that after takeoff, the MiG-31K jets did not return to the Machulishchy airfield. The fighters headed south, flew past Baranovichi, and then eastward toward Russia," the message reads.

It is noted that, as of now, the most likely scenario is that the MiGs left Belarusian territory after takeoff and returned to Russia.

As previously reported, on Wednesday evening, October 9, a Russian Air Force MiG-31K fighter landed at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus for the first time in the last year and a half.

On Thursday, October 10, Hajun reported on a second MiG-31K fighter that also landed at Machulishchy.

Photo:

Belaruski Hajun