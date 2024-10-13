Russian Migs Depart From Belarus Hajun
Date
10/13/2024 12:07:58 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian MiG-31K fighter jets, which arrived in Belarus this week, have returned to Russia.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun on Telegram .
"Based on available information, we know that after takeoff, the MiG-31K jets did not return to the Machulishchy airfield. The fighters headed south, flew past Baranovichi, and then eastward toward Russia," the message reads.
It is noted that, as of now, the most likely scenario is that the MiGs left Belarusian territory after takeoff and returned to Russia.
Read also: Ukraine sees
no signs Belarus moving military equipment
, manpower close
to border
As previously reported, on Wednesday evening, October 9, a Russian Air Force MiG-31K fighter landed at the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus for the first time in the last year and a half.
On Thursday, October 10, Hajun reported on a second MiG-31K fighter that also landed at Machulishchy.
Photo:
Belaruski Hajun
MENAFN13102024000193011044ID1108773277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.