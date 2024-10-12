RJAA Achieves 92% Graduate Employment Rate

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Jordanian Air Academy (RJAA) has achieved a 92 per cent employment rate for its graduates, thanks to the "high quality" of its training programmes and prestigious international accreditations, according to RJAA Director General Captain Mohammad Khawaldeh.

Khawaldeh noted that studies at the academy typically range from 18 to 24 months, while aircraft maintenance studies last between 21 to 24 months, depending on the student's proficiency in English, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Since its founding, the academy has enrolled 13,237 students, including 4,070 Jordanians and 9,167 international students from 54 countries, RJAA director general said.

Among the offered programmes is the Commercial Instrument Pilot Programme, which qualifies graduates to work with any Arab or international airline upon obtaining a license issued by the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, he added.

The academy also offers a Private Pilot Programme, tailored for business professionals or hobbyists seeking a private pilot license, allowing them to fly with an instructor at any time.

Khawaldeh also noted that graduates receive a diploma accredited by the CARC, along with an exam transcript accredited by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Regarding tuition, he said that the cost of commercial aviation training is $85,000, while flight dispatcher training costs $9,500, and aircraft maintenance training costs $13,000.

Khawaldeh addressed the high costs of aviation studies, saying: "Aviation education is heavily reliant on fuel, spare parts, and shipping, which significantly drive up costs not just locally, but regionally and internationally."