SAIC Gifts 750 Latest Cars For CIIE Dignitaries

A total of 750 vehicles were delivered by SAIC Motor Corp Ltd on Saturday for the reception of dignitaries attending the upcoming seventh China International Import Expo, sources said.

Liu Ping, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Municipal Government, attended the ceremony and announced the delivery of the vehicles.

"The 750 cars cover SAIC's major brands including Roewe, Audi, and Cadillac, which represent the latest and most cutting-edge innovation of the group," said Jia Jianxu, president of SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, during the ceremony.

According to Jia, a professional operation's support team will work closely with the vehicle operators, Jin Jiang International Holdings Co Ltd and Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co Ltd, to ensure a smooth service around-the-clock.

"More than half of the vehicles are green and intelligent new energy cars that are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and in first-class quality," said Kong Fu'an, director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government.

"Representing the innovative technology and reliable quality of Shanghai manufacturing, the vehicles are tasked to provide comfortable, considerate, high-quality and efficient service to give a comfortable and pleasurable travel experience for guests from home and abroad," Kong said.

According to the group, the vehicles serving CIIE dignitaries include popular models such as IM L7, Roewe iMAX8 EV, Rising Auto F7, MAXUS MIFA9, MAXUS V90, Audi A7L, Cadillac CT6 and Buick GL8.

The 7th CIIE will be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10.

