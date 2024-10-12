How Jamaica Tourism Can Push Crypto Mainstream

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) GuardBlock Jamaica, Ltd. Joins Private Sector Organization of Jamaica

Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica, 12th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , GuardBlock Jamaica Ltd, a subsidiary of GuardBlock Foundation, Inc (USA) is pleased to announce the membership of our CEO Ryan Graham into the Blockchain Association (USA) in conjunction to the company's acceptance into the PSOJ. This exclusive organization has members spanning across numerous countries. Jamaica is one of the most visited islands in the Caribbean. Within 2023 island visitors totaled more than the number of the actual Jamaican population of 3 million people. GuardBlock Jamaica, Ltd Co-founder Antonio Williams stated he encourages full expansion of the U.S launched GBK token and the sale of Jamaica's first laptop brand to be introduced in the local and international community. Guardblock Foundation, Inc. Co-Owner Barrett Parker also agrees that facilitating a storefront represents Jamaicans inclusion in technology to visitors and residents is magnificent. Mogee, Inc. in Japan will assist in supplying all luxury vehicles needed for visitors accommodation to directly visit the computer store.







We encourage full support from the crypto community deciding to invest in the token which will help fund the project which can be purchased at the link below on uniswap. The second option is to acquire 3000 investors willing to be backbone investors in return will receive a 64GB/4TB Bitcoin PC made by GuardBlock Foundation USA and Retirement Income for 20 yrs once all operations in all 3 countries planned are active. Every customer that purchases at GuardBlock will be issued GBK tokens as a gift on their receipts from the U.S partner headquarters once all stores are opened. The First store is planned to be opened in Montego Bay. The link to participate is located on the website. All investors will receive a letter to be invited to Jamaica when the store is opened. Welcome to GuardBlock Jamaica Ltd Subsidary of GuardBlock Foundation, Inc (USA). Follow on X its free :-)

“GuardBlock Jamaica CEO iterates if a person arrived in Jamaica and did not laugh that person never came to Jamaica.”