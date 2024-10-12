North Korea Sends Trash Balloons To South For 28Th Time
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Saturday that
North Korea sent another round of trash-carrying balloons toward
South Korea overnight, Azernews reports.
The JCS counted some 20 balloons filled with household trash,
around 10 of which fell into a village in the border area.
This was the 28th time North Korea sent balloons across the
border since May, according to the Yonhap news agency. North Korea
accused South Korea on Friday of flying drones over Pyongyang three
times since last week, which Seoul denied.
