Interior Ministry Arrests Two Employees For Bribes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The of Interior, working with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has arrested two employees working at the trade department, the MoI announced on Saturday.

They are accused of using their positions for personal gain by taking bribes to ignore some commercial violations.

The Ministry's press statement revealed that the two individuals were caught in the act of accepting a 50,000 Kuwaiti dinars bribe from the other person, as part of an agreement with him to pay the pair a total of 200,000 Kuwaiti dinars.

They have been referred the competent authorities for legal action. (one KD=USD 3.2). (end)

